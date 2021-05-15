IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,748,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in STORE Capital by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,798,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,719 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in STORE Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,592,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,087,000 after acquiring an additional 81,489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in STORE Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,074,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,488,000 after purchasing an additional 174,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in STORE Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,886,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,079,000 after purchasing an additional 84,232 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.60. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $36.40.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. STORE Capital’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

STOR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

