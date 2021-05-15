IFP Advisors Inc Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PMAR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.85. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $30.32.

