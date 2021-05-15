IFP Advisors Inc Invests $282,000 in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.50% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000.

NASDAQ:RFEM opened at $72.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.97. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $50.39 and a 52-week high of $78.24.

