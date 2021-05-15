IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PENN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.10.

PENN opened at $80.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.60. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

