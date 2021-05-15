IFP Advisors Inc Sells 11,623 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,623 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 125,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 15,757 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 458,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 49,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 168,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $19.18 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

