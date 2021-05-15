II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Northland Securities

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $70.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $60.00. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IIVI. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley upgraded shares of II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.89.

IIVI stock opened at $63.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -578.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that II-VI will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $610,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,026 shares in the company, valued at $28,530,288.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $2,082,840. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in II-VI during the first quarter worth $34,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in II-VI during the first quarter worth $174,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI during the first quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

