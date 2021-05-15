Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Trading Down 8.8%

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) shares traded down 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.81 and last traded at $17.82. 6,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 282,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IKNA. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the first quarter valued at $9,181,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the first quarter worth about $2,825,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,459,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $690,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

