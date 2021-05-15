IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Purchases £147.15 in Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Roy Twite acquired 9 shares of IMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,635 ($21.36) per share, for a total transaction of £147.15 ($192.25).

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Roy Twite acquired 11 shares of IMI stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,357 ($17.73) per share, for a total transaction of £149.27 ($195.02).

On Thursday, March 18th, Roy Twite sold 25,959 shares of IMI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($17.22), for a total transaction of £342,139.62 ($447,007.60).

Shares of LON IMI opened at GBX 1,653 ($21.60) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,449.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,275.72. IMI plc has a 1-year low of GBX 801 ($10.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,680 ($21.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.54%.

IMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. IMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,266.67 ($16.55).

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

