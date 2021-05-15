ImmunoGen, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ImmunoGen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IMGN. HC Wainwright raised their target price on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

IMGN stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.65.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth $52,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in ImmunoGen by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ImmunoGen by 320.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ImmunoGen by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in ImmunoGen by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 40,780 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

