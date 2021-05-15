Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,301,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,357,000 after purchasing an additional 915,397 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,150,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,317,000 after purchasing an additional 155,783 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,833,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,628,000 after purchasing an additional 436,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $16.24 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.56.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.