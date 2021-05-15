Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €39.00 by Barclays

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IFXA. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €38.76 ($45.60).

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

