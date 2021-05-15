InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of IFRX stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.79. 246,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,420. The firm has a market cap of $120.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58. InflaRx has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

IFRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on InflaRx from $3.50 to $2.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on InflaRx from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

