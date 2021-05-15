Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Announces Earnings Results

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of INBX stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.49. Inhibrx has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $50.97.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INBX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $323,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

