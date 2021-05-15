InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ INM traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 67,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,250. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

Get InMed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.