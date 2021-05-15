InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at Robert W. Baird

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $74.08 on Wednesday. InMode has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30 and a beta of 1.95.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that InMode will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INMD. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the first quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

