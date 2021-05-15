Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target Cut to C$25.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INGXF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS INGXF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.88. 9,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 0.52. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average of $19.60.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.86 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 16.28%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

