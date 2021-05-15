Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) was upgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a C$27.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

OTCMKTS:INGXF opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.86 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 16.28%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

