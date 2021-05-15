Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ISSC stock opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45. Innovative Solutions and Support has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $106.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 8,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $50,041.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,238. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $31,650.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,796 shares of company stock valued at $207,581. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISSC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 17.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, auto throttle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.