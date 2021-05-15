Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.10% of Innoviva worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 511,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Innoviva alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 146.75, a current ratio of 146.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Innoviva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85. The business had revenue of $85.52 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 53.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.