InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Erste Group

Erste Group initiated coverage on shares of InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

InPost stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. InPost has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

InPost SA provides parcel locker services in Europe. The company operates self-service parcel dispatch and collection points. It also offers warehousing and fulfilment services to merchants. The company operates approximately 12,000 automated parcel machines in Poland and internationally. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in KrakÃ³w, Poland.

