Insider Buying: Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Director Acquires $87,800.00 in Stock

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Director Mary A. Curran bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $87,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,667.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BANC stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.47 million, a P/E ratio of -94.05, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.81.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BANC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Banc of California by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,292,000 after acquiring an additional 424,594 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,221,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after purchasing an additional 69,377 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at $14,282,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 67,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 613,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 406,264 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

