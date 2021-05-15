Insider Buying: Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL) Insider Acquires A$170,505.00 in Stock

Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL) insider Wendy Stops bought 2,500 shares of Blackmores stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$68.20 ($48.72) per share, with a total value of A$170,505.00 ($121,789.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 11th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, March 21st. Blackmores’s payout ratio is 56.97%.

About Blackmores

Blackmores Limited develops, sells, and markets natural health products for humans and animals in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, China, and internationally. The company offers vitamins, and herbal and mineral nutritional supplements. It also provides products for various conditions related to arthritis, joints, bones, and muscles; brain health; cold, flu, and immunity; digestive health; energy and exercise; essentials; everyday health; and eye health.

