Insider Buying: HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Insider Buys $104,220.00 in Stock

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,163.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE HFC opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.45. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

HFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 229.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 72.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

