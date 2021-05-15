Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells 25,827 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 25,827 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $499,494.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,050.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $19.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $951.27 million, a P/E ratio of 142.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 866.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMPH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

