Insider Selling: Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Director Sells $199,390.45 in Stock

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $199,390.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,094.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE BCC opened at $69.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.94. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $78.35.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Several analysts have commented on BCC shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at $32,148,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at about $20,011,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth about $16,257,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,058,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,407,000 after purchasing an additional 255,919 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.