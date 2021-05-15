Insider Selling: BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) CEO Sells $920,200.00 in Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BOK Financial stock opened at $91.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.77. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.74 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

A number of research firms have commented on BOKF. Truist increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,668,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,423,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,933,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,462,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,603,000 after purchasing an additional 271,089 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,027,000. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.