Insider Selling: Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Director Sells 873 Shares of Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BKNG stock opened at $2,282.48 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,372.13 and a one year high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,385.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2,184.91. The firm has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a PE ratio of 68.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 100.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

