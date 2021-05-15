Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total transaction of C$2,460,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,195,360 shares in the company, valued at C$90,025,127.52.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Stephen W. Laut sold 7,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.97, for a total transaction of C$307,275.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.83, for a total transaction of C$194,125.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.83, for a total transaction of C$194,125.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Stephen W. Laut sold 4,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.62, for a total transaction of C$158,480.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,875 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.30, for a total transaction of C$69,937.50.

On Monday, March 15th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.36, for a total transaction of C$201,800.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.28, for a total transaction of C$201,375.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.72, for a total transaction of C$2,322,900.00.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$41.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$38.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.48. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$19.77 and a 1 year high of C$42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.22.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.88 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. CSFB set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$39.50 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.21.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

