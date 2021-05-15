Insider Selling: HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Director Sells $222,080.00 in Stock

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $222,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ HONE opened at $14.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $832.51 million, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $15.14.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HONE. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

