Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CMO Sells 2,364 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $28.63.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,253.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SFM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.