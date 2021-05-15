Insider Selling: Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) CAO Sells $90,440.00 in Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Azeez Hayne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

On Thursday, April 29th, Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $152,640.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $37.36 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -467.00, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.