Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Sells $600,738.12 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total transaction of $600,738.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,466.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Alan Mateo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

On Friday, April 9th, Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $615,289.52.

On Monday, April 5th, Alan Mateo sold 694 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $184,590.12.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total value of $602,568.78.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $251.70 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.24 and a twelve month high of $325.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.64. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Truist upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.