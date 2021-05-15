Insider Selling: Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Sells 23,361 Shares of Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,361 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $780,491.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.61 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.40.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,713 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 24,811 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,109,000 after purchasing an additional 43,391 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 189,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000.

VCRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.57.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.