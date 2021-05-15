Insider Selling: Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Sells 408 Shares of Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $55,112.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $84,830.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Soren Abildgaard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zendesk alerts:

On Thursday, May 6th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $299,750.22.

On Monday, April 19th, Soren Abildgaard sold 1,007 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $149,861.74.

On Monday, April 12th, Soren Abildgaard sold 407 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $58,168.44.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $352,654.15.

Zendesk stock opened at $135.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.76 and its 200 day moving average is $139.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.01 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $72.65 and a one year high of $166.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 5.1% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Zendesk by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zendesk by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Zendesk by 0.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.