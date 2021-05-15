Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will report $2.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.13 billion and the highest is $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year sales of $8.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $8.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.88.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,167. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.26. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $104.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 546,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,562,000 after acquiring an additional 293,099 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,749,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

