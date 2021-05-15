Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $675,000 Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.07.

NYSE MPC opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.37. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

