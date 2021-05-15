Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $933,000 Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 575,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,618,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.81. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $74.22 and a 52-week high of $124.34.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.