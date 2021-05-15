Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $997,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

SMH stock opened at $233.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.84. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.86 and a fifty-two week high of $258.59.

