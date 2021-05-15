Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 201,000 Shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 201,000 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.47% of Resonant worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resonant during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resonant during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resonant during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Resonant by 40.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resonant during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Resonant stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95. Resonant Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $163.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.84.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a negative net margin of 967.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Resonant Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

RESN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

