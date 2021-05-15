International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to report $103.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.80 million. International Money Express posted sales of $85.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year sales of $417.50 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $451.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.00 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 52.83%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IMXI shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. TheStreet cut shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Money Express currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ:IMXI traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.40. 186,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.44. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,997,000 after purchasing an additional 749,925 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,823,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,382,000 after purchasing an additional 648,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,857,000 after purchasing an additional 168,512 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,077,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 536,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 976,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,662,000 after purchasing an additional 154,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Money Express (IMXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.