International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

IMXI has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered International Money Express from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.44. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 52.83%. Equities analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 9.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 31.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 8.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 13.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

