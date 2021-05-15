International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Raised to $52.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $62.65 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.68.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IP. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 9.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in International Paper by 16.2% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 330,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,857,000 after purchasing an additional 46,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.