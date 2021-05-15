Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at TD Securities

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.31.

TSE IIP.UN opened at C$15.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.12 and a one year high of C$16.06. The firm has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.0271 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

