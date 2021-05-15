Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT Raised to C$17.60

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Laurentian from C$17.25 to C$17.60 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s previous close.

IIP.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.31.

TSE IIP.UN opened at C$15.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.14. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.12 and a twelve month high of C$16.06.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

