Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intersect ENT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.38). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

XENT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.43.

XENT stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 11.28 and a quick ratio of 10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intersect ENT by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,260,000 after acquiring an additional 107,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,085,000 after buying an additional 235,862 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter worth $670,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

