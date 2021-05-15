Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) PT Raised to C$39.00

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITPOF opened at $25.61 on Thursday. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.12. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 25.19%.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

