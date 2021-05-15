Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion.

Shares of ITPOF traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.61. 9,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.81%.

ITPOF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

