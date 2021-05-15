Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at Scotiabank

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.33.

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at C$31.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of C$10.48 and a 52-week high of C$32.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$448.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$60,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,743,116.20. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$145,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,342,459.66.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

