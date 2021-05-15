inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.230-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 million-$21 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.26 million.

NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.88 million, a PE ratio of 625.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01. inTEST has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $13.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 0.40%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTT. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut inTEST from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

