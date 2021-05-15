Inverness Counsel LLC NY Makes New Investment in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Southern Copper by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCCO opened at $76.30 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.83%.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.19.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 108,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,477,536.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 822,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,331,252.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 231,563 shares of company stock valued at $18,016,911 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

